[Video Highlights] Manchester City dominates RB Leipzig with Haaland scoring 5 goals to seal 7-0 win

MANCHESTER (March 14, 2023) —— Manchester City has stormed into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with an extraordinary 7-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium. The tie was in the balance after a 1-1 draw in Germany, but City’s opponents were no match for the Premier League champions, thanks in large part to a dazzling performance by Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored five of the seven goals to secure a first-half hat-trick and added two more before the hour. He is the first player to score five in a Champions League game since Lionel Messi in 2012. Haaland’s tally for the season now stands at an impressive 39 goals.

Watch Manchester City 7-0 vs RB Leipzig

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also scored for the Citizens, but it was Haaland’s night. After the match, the Norwegian striker expressed his pride in playing in the Champions League and his joy at the result.

“It is a big night,” said Haaland. “I am really proud to play in the Champions League. I love this competition. Five goals to win 7-0 at home – I am so happy.”

Haaland attributed his success to being quick in the mind and putting the ball where the keeper isn’t, with some help from his quality and mental strength.

Manchester City’s next challenge is the FA Cup quarter-finals against Burnley on Saturday, while RB Leipzig will travel to Bochum in the Bundesliga on the same day.