[Video highlights] Manchester United 3, beat Norwich 2; Ronaldo stars

Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick for Manchester United?

Watch video highlights of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 50th career hat-trick of his career to guide Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the English Premier League

OLD TRAFFORD — Watch video highlights of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring another hat-trick in his career as Manchester United overcame some poor defending to hold off relegation threatened Norwich City in the English Premier League on Saturday (16).

Ronaldo put Manchester United 2-0 up early in the opening half-hour, but the Norwich pulled a goal back late in the first half to cut the deficit to 2-1 at halftime.

The visitors then locked the score at 2-2 seven minutes into the second half when Teemu Pukki finished past David de Gea off the post to stun the fans at Old Trafford.

However, Ronaldo stepped up to save the day for Manchester United when he buried a free-kick in the 76th minute to restore the lead for the hosts who went on to secure all three points and stay in contention for a Champions League spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo was netting his 50th career hat-trick and it probably couldn’t have come at a better time as the Red Devils continue to struggle to this season.

Midfielder Paul Pogba, who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, was booed by the home supporters as he was being substituted with the score locked at 2-2, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick blasted the fans for targeting individual players as the overall team isn’t playing well.

“I can fully understand fans frustrated but [it] doesn’t make sense to target individual players,” said Rangnick.

“It is a collective responsibility, so for me it doesn’t make sense. This is why I will always defend and protect my players. Paul did well in possession of the ball in what was not his best position.”

“I didn’t hear [boos],” continued Rangnick. “I think the fans are amazing, support in [the] stadium today was great.”

After the game, Pogo took to social media to congratulate his teammates on the victory, noting it was a “very important win for all of us today!”

