Video highlights Manchester United 4, Aston Villa 2 - Carabao Cup result

OLD TRAFFORD (Sporting Alert) —— Manchester United overcame a slow and sloppy first half to score four goals after halftime on their way to beating Aston Villa 4-2 in an entertaining Carabao Cup third-round tie at Old Trafford on Thursday (10).

Aston Villa twice took the lead against Manchester United, but the Red Devils managed to respond quickly on both occasions to seal the win in a game that was brought to life after a lifeless and sometimes embarrassing opening period that ended 0-0. Read More: [Video highlights] Manchester United 3, beat Norwich 2; Ronaldo stars

Ollie Watkins and a Diogo Dalot’s own goal put Villa ahead twice in the 48th and 61st minutes, but goals from Anthony Marshall, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, who guided home a brilliant cross from teenage wonder winger Alejandro Garnacho, who came on as a substitute –secured the win for Manchester United.

Some of the fans and even the commentary team labeled the first half as one of the worst they’ve seen in recent times.

However, everything changed in the second period, as both Manchester United and Aston Villa threw off the shackles after the break and the tie was incredibly brought to life. At the end of it all, the home side moves on to feature in the fourth-round drawn later tonight.

THU 10 NOV 2022 CARABO EFL CUP – THIRD ROUND

Manchester United 4 vs Aston Villa 2

Manchester United 4

  • A Martial (49′)
  • M Rashford (67′)
  • B Fernandes (78′)
  • S McTominay (90+1′)

Aston Villa 2

  • O Watkins (48′)
  • D Dalot (61′ ogown goal)

