Watch video highlights of Manchester United 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the preseason 2022 at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday, July 12.

Manchester United scored three of the four goals in the first half with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial on the scoresheet. Facundo Pellistri rounded off the scoring in the second period, as Ten Hag used the pre-season clash to experiment with 22 different personnel from his travelling squad.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said after the win: “We are satisfied today because I think there was a team with great spirit. We know we are just starting and when things begin to click like the press.

“…We know we made some mistakes in pressing and conceded some chances but also we created a lot and I think our team played bravely, they were proactive and we had to work really hard to get out of some mistakes. Of course, we are happy with the first game.”

Despite the big victory, Ten Hag was getting too carried away.

“Of course it will take time, believe me I have seen a lot of mistakes but I will not say [what they were]. But to be honest, Liverpool played with three teams and they were not at their strongest, so we are not overestimating them [our players].

“We saw some really good things. What you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed in the front and we have potential.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits that it was disappointing to lose to Manchester United, but there is something to learn from the defeat in the Bangkok friendly.

Obviously the game came a little bit too early for us, for some of our boys, so I think we agree that we saw a lot of good things in this game, but in the decisive moments we were not clear enough with finishing our situations off,” the German coach said.

“We gave massive chances away, pretty much. Pretty much no-brainers, but United did well in these moments, they finished the situations off. We admit that, but that’s it pretty much.

“The most important thing now after the game, even when I hate losing, everybody has 30 minutes in their legs now, for some on the third day of training [that’s] really harsh but that’s the life of a professional football player. So now we can work with that and will work with that.”