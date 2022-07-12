Manchester-United-Liverpool-4-0-friendly

Watch video highlights of Manchester United 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the preseason 2022 at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday, July 12.

Manchester United scored three of the four goals in the first half with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial on the scoresheet. Facundo Pellistri rounded off the scoring in the second period, as Ten Hag used the pre-season clash to experiment with 22 different personnel from his travelling squad.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said after the win: “We are satisfied today because I think there was a team with great spirit. We know we are just starting and when things begin to click like the press.

“…We know we made some mistakes in pressing and conceded some chances but also we created a lot and I think our team played bravely, they were proactive and we had to work really hard to get out of some mistakes. Of course, we are happy with the first game.”

Despite the big victory, Ten Hag was getting too carried away.

“Of course it will take time, believe me I have seen a lot of mistakes but I will not say [what they were]. But to be honest, Liverpool played with three teams and they were not at their strongest, so we are not overestimating them [our players].

“We saw some really good things. What you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed in the front and we have potential.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits that it was disappointing to lose to Manchester United, but there is something to learn from the defeat in the Bangkok friendly.

Obviously the game came a little bit too early for us, for some of our boys, so I think we agree that we saw a lot of good things in this game, but in the decisive moments we were not clear enough with finishing our situations off,” the German coach said.

“We gave massive chances away, pretty much. Pretty much no-brainers, but United did well in these moments, they finished the situations off. We admit that, but that’s it pretty much.

“The most important thing now after the game, even when I hate losing, everybody has 30 minutes in their legs now, for some on the third day of training [that’s] really harsh but that’s the life of a professional football player. So now we can work with that and will work with that.”

A very passionate and diligent fan of Liverpool FC. Been following the Reds forever and take joy in presenting them - win, lose or draw. Every season have me on the edge. Let's go!!

Similar Posts

(Video) Rooney still out for two more weeks – Man United

BySports Desk

YouTube.com: Wayne Rooney return delayed MANCHESTER (Sporting Alert) Manchester United were hit with further setback in the return of Wayne Rooney, following the news that the striker will be out for another two weeks because of an injury. Rooney injured his knee during a Christmas Day training session and has been on the sideline since….

Van Persie starts on the bench Manchester United v Everton: Live on ESPN

ByJEFF-BRODRICKS

MANCHESTER (Sporting Alert) — Robin van Persie starts on the bench for Manchester United in their Barclays Premier League 2012/13 opener against Everton here at Goodison Park. Watch Live Streaming of the Game on ESPN3.com | Also on ESPN | Live Commentary Here The Dutch forward who made a move from Arsenal last week will start…

Video Highlights of Manchester United 2 v Blackburn 0

ByJEFF-BRODRICKS

EDWOOD PARK (Sporting Alert) — Manchester United left it late, but scored two late goals to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park and move five points clear of Manchester City in the Barclays Premier League. Watch Video Highlights of Manchester United v Blackburn After holding off the champions for most of the game, Steve…

Borussia Dortmund mauled Bayern Munich 5-2: (w) Video highlights

ByMIKE WILSON

BERLIN (Sporting Alert) — Borussia Dortmund cemented their dominance in Germany after hammering Bayern Munich to complete their first league and cup double with victory when they lifted the DFB-Pokal title on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund mauled Bayern Munich 5-2: Video Highlights Borussia Dortmund 5 – 2 Bayern Munich footyroom… by Futbol2101 A hat-trick of goals…

Video Highlights: Real Madrid 3 v Galatasaray 0

ByReporting by WALTER-HOYOS

(Sporting Alert) — Real Madrid took a big step towards reaching the Champions League semi-finals with a commanding 3-0 win over Galatasaray at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he coolly slotted over the advancing Fernando Muslera after being played through with a lovely…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.