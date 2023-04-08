[Video Highlights] Manchester United Secures Top-Four Place with One-Sided Victory over Everton (April 8)

Manchester United further consolidated their top-four position in the Premier League and pushed Everton deeper into the relegation zone with a dominant performance at Old Trafford. The final scoreline of 2-0 accurately reflected Manchester United’s superiority, with Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial scoring in either half.

Hard-working midfielder McTominay opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a well-taken goal from the edge of the box after being set up by Marcus Rashford. Martial doubled United’s lead in the 90th minute with his first Premier League goal since December, finishing off a swift counter-attack that involved Rashford. Read Also: English Premier League Schedule on April 1: Matchweek 29

Despite Manchester United’s dominance, it could have been a more comprehensive victory for Erik ten Hag’s men, with Jordan Pickford making several excellent saves to deny them.

Red Devils right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also missed a glorious chance to score when he somehow failed to convert into an empty net after Antony’s shot rebounded off the post.

The hosts were dealt a late injury blow when top scorer and the informed striker Marcus Rashford was forced off the pitch and was seen limping gingerly towards the dressing room. Ten Hag will be concerned about Rashford’s fitness ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla.

United’s victory was a welcome boost for Ten Hag, who saw Christian Eriksen return to the squad after a two-and-a-half-month absence due to an ankle injury. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro also completed his four-match domestic suspension, giving Ten Hag more options in midfield.

On the other hand, Everton finds themselves in a precarious position in the relegation zone, and the full extent of the damage caused by this defeat will depend on how other teams perform. Nonetheless, the Toffees will need to find a way to start picking up points if they are to avoid the drop.