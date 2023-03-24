[Video highlights] Mexico beat Suriname 2-0 in Nations League

PARAMARIBO – Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over Suriname in Group A of League A of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League on Thursday night at the Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo.

After an entertaining first half in which both teams created chances to score goals, Mexico dominated the match after the break and went on to take the win, despite missing a penalty kick.

In an end-to-end battle in the first half, a chance fell for Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado in the seventh minute, while he failed to finish off, while Suriname’s Roscello Vlijter saw his brilliant left-footed shot forcing Mexico GK Carlos Acevedo into a stretch save in the 19th minute.

As the first half drew to a close, Suriname came close to scoring again, this time when Sheraldo Becker cut inside off the left, and fired at the goal. His long-range effort was just wide of the mark, but it had Acevedo scrambling to cover.

After the interval, Mexico continued to search for the go-ahead goal and finally got it midway through the second half in the 64’. Carlos Rodriguez served up a free kick from the left wing, and Johan Vasquez used the most delicate of touches to redirect the ball past Suriname GK Joey Roggeveen for a 1-0 Mexico lead.

The goal energized the CONCACAF giants, and minutes later, El Tri were awarded a penalty after Uriel Antuna was brought down in the Suriname area. However, Santiago Gimenez took the spot kick, but he shockingly blasted his shot over the crossbar.

Despite the miss, Mexico kept the pressure on, and a counterattack in the 82’ ended with Antuna swinging a ball across for Alvarado. It was turned into the Suriname net by home defender Damil Dankerlui to complete the 2-0 scoreline.

With this win, Mexico now sits two points clear of second-place Jamaica and can clinch a spot in the CNL Finals with at least a draw in their group finale with the Reggae Boyz on Sunday.

Additionally, Mexico has punched its ticket to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Suriname is confirmed for the Gold Cup Prelims.