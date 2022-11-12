LSU beats Arkansas in College Football SEC Scores

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(Sporting Alert) —— Josh Williams rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown to help No. 7 LSU scrape out a 13-10 win on the road against Arkansas in a key SEC matchup on Saturday (12).

In a game in which offense played second fiddle, LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards total while Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles on defense for the Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) to secure a victory for a fourth consecutive win and keep their slip College Football Playoffs hope alive.

Williams, who scored LSU’s only touchdown from a one-year run, carried the ball 19 times on Saturday for the visitors who had 198 yards on the ground and 86 yards in the air. Read More: College Football Week 11 schedule today, live TV channels, scores, game times

Jayden Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes with an interception for LSU and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third time this season, while his 86 yards in the air was his second-lowest this season behind the 80 yards passing against Auburn last month.

Cade Fortin was 8 of 13 on completed passes for 92 yards with a touchdown toss to Matt Landers for Arkansas.

LSU took a 10-point lead late in the third quarter after going up 13-3 with 5:25 remaining in the quarter. 

However, the Razorbacks scored early in the fourth quarter when Fortin found Landers from 40 yards for a TD, but the scoreboard was never troubled again in the final 13 minutes.

Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER LSU ARK
FG
4:48
Cam Little 28 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24		 0 3
SECOND QUARTER LSU ARK
FG
9:28
Damian Ramos 38 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 17 yards, 1:56		 3 3
FG
1:46
Damian Ramos 29 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 61 yards, 5:17		 6 3
THIRD QUARTER LSU ARK
TD
5:25
Josh Williams 1 Yd Run (Damian Ramos Kick)
5 plays, 40 yards, 1:51		 13 3
FOURTH QUARTER LSU ARK
TD
13:17
Matt Landers 40 Yd pass from Cade Fortin (Cam Little Kick)
10 plays, 94 yards, 4:29		 13 10

Barbara is a passionate writer, who likes to spend time traveling, hanging out with family members and cooking. Have a strong interest in New York and Florida sports teams, but is not limited to covering events on just those tops. Covers the 2000 Olympics In Sydney, Australia.
Contact: basampson @ mail.com

Similar Posts

Kaka Set For LA Galaxy? Midfielder Admits He Could Leave Real Madrid

ByReporting by WALTER-HOYOS

MADRID (Sporting Alert) — The Los Angeles Galaxy will step up its chase to land star midfielder Kaka, after the Real Madrid player admits he may have to leave the Spanish champions in January. The Galaxy are looking for another marquee player to file the role of the departing David Beckham and club has identified…

NCAA College Football TV and ESPN3 Schedule and Clashes

ByKOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

OKLAHOMA, OK (Sporting Alert) — The following is the list of games on the schedule for this weekend’s NCAA college football action and their respective channels. The last two weeks of coverage have seen a few upsets and a few expected victories, and week 3 is set to bring more excitement. Amongst some of the…

Live Audio Commentary: Arsenal v Napoli

ByJEFF-BRODRICKS

LONDON (Sporting Alert) — Per Mertesacker will captain Arsenal in tonight’s Emirates Cup campaign against Napoli, while Jack Wilshere and Lukas Podolski also start the game. Follow Live Scores Here | Live Audio Commentary Mertesacker takes over as the captain as both Thomas Vermaelen and Mikel Arteta are unavailable at the start. Vermaelen misses the game with an injured back, while midfielder Arteta…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.