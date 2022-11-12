FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(Sporting Alert) —— Josh Williams rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown to help No. 7 LSU scrape out a 13-10 win on the road against Arkansas in a key SEC matchup on Saturday (12).

In a game in which offense played second fiddle, LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards total while Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles on defense for the Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) to secure a victory for a fourth consecutive win and keep their slip College Football Playoffs hope alive.

Williams, who scored LSU’s only touchdown from a one-year run, carried the ball 19 times on Saturday for the visitors who had 198 yards on the ground and 86 yards in the air. Read More: College Football Week 11 schedule today, live TV channels, scores, game times

Jayden Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes with an interception for LSU and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third time this season, while his 86 yards in the air was his second-lowest this season behind the 80 yards passing against Auburn last month.

Cade Fortin was 8 of 13 on completed passes for 92 yards with a touchdown toss to Matt Landers for Arkansas.

LSU took a 10-point lead late in the third quarter after going up 13-3 with 5:25 remaining in the quarter.

However, the Razorbacks scored early in the fourth quarter when Fortin found Landers from 40 yards for a TD, but the scoreboard was never troubled again in the final 13 minutes.