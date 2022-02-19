[Video Highlights] No. 9 Duke cruised past shorthanded Florida State, 88-70

Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to help No. 9 Duke build a late first lead and then pull away from Florida State for an 88-70 victory in the ACC on Saturday night. The game was the second-to-last regular season home game for the Blue Devils who welcomed back Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski after he missing the second half of the team’s previous game because of illness. Box Score

The retiring Krzyzewski was well received by the home supporters and his team played impressively on his return, with Banchero, who was restricted in minutes during the first half because of early foul trouble, also grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.

Wendell Moore Jr. added an all-round performance with 16 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds, while AJ Griffin scored 15 points for the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to close out the half on a 12-2 burst and took a 52-41 lead into the break against the injury-depleted Seminoles.

Trevor Keels ended with 13 points and eight helpers, forward Joey Baker jumped off the bench to finish with 12 points on four first-half 3-pointers and Mark Williams scored 10 points for Duke, which shot 51.6% from the field.

Florida State played the game without its entire starting five, but managed to stick around until late in the first half when Baker caught fire from long range.

Freshman guard Matthew Cleveland scored 16 points to lead the way for Seminoles (14-12, 7-9), who got off to a strong start, going 16 of 23 shots for 69.6% to keep the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium guessing.

Duke to avenge last month’s 79-78 overtime road loss to Florida State.