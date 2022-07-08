On an extraordinary afternoon in Germany, we came back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat 1. FC Nurnberg 5-3, and you can watch the video highlights of the game below.

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench at the break to net twice on his Gunners bow, while two own goals and a superb long-range effort from Mohamed Elneny proved to be enough to turn the game around in Mikel Arteta’s men’s favour.

The Elneny’s wonderful strike is just one of the moments you have to see from this end-to-end contest, so press play on the video now!

Arteta spoke about the energy of Jesus in his first game since signing from Manchester City.

“He’s all energy,” the boss said after the 5-3 win. “You see his enthusiasm, he’s always smiling, he’s always talking to his teammates and apart from that I think he brings a different level of desire and commitment and enthusiasm, so I think it’s really good.

“That’s why we brought him here,” Arteta continued, “to put the ball in the back of the net and obviously for his confidence and for him to believe in what we are doing I think it’s really important and he’s settled really well.

“I know him really well because I worked with him before and I know that there’s not going to be any issue there.”

After the game Jesus said: “I’m so, so proud. I’m proud to be here at this big club.”

“I’ve completed four or five days together with the lads, and I just want to say thank you to everyone at Arsenal because they make me feel at home. Everyone is talking, coming to me and saying ‘good luck, we are happy to have you here’, and I’m happy to be here as well. That makes me feel at home.”

And if you want to relive every kick all over again, then the whole game is available on Arsenal Player.