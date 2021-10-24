Video highlights, recap: Hornets beat Nets 111-95

The Charlotte Hornets are off to a 3-0 start to a season for the first time in franchise history. The team achieved the feat after beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95 in an NBA game on Sunday.
Miles Bridges finished with 32 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Charlotte (3-0), with Ish Smith scoring 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to also play a big part in the team’s undefeated start thus far to the new season.
There was also good support from LaMelo Ball, who contributed 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Hornets, while Cody Martin scored eight of his 12 points in the final 12 minutes.
Kevin Durant paced the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) with 38 points on 17-24 shooting from the field with five rebounds and three assists.
Point guard James Harden added 15 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, but no other player scored in double figures for Brooklyn, which shot 25.7% from 3-point range on 9 for 35 shooting.
After a closely contested first half, which saw Brooklyn taking a 58-50 lead into the interval, the Hornets outscored the Nets 61-37 in the second half.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Host Boston on Monday night.
Nets: Host Washington on Monday night.