[Video] Leaders Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus all scored as leaders Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 to go four points clear atop of the English Premier League points standing on Saturday, October 1.

Harry Kane scored a penalty in the first half for Tottenham which had Emerson Royal sent off in the second half for a poor tackle on Gabriel Martinelli. Read More: Arsenal vs Tottenham; How to watch today? Who starts and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal took the lead when Thomas Partey stunningly curled home from long-range in the 20th minute of play but his opener was canceled out by England forward Harry Kane, who netted from the penalty spot in 31st minute after Gabriel Magalhaes had fouled Richarlison.

However, the Gunners dominated for much of the second half and were rewarded with a pair of goals.

Gabriel Jesus took advantage of a mix-up between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero to put Arsenal in front from close range four minutes into the second half and Granit Xhaka struck a clinical third in the 67th minute to seal the win for the leaders at home.

Tottenham were trimmed down to 10-man after Emerson Royal had been red carded for a reckless foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal, with the win, are now top of the English Premier League standings with 21 points, four ahead of defending champion Manchester City ahead of the Manchester derby against Manchester United on Sunday.