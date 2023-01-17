[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below.

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena here in Los Angeles. James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds for his third 40-point performance since turning 38.

”I was extremely exhausted today,” James said. ”I could have very easily took tonight off, but … our ballclub couldn’t use me taking a night off, I didn’t feel like. I wanted to sit on that loss with Philly last night. I wanted to get that out of my taste buds and see if we could win a ballgame tonight. It was a complete team effort, and I just tried to make plays.”

Russell Westbrook also scored 24 points for the Lakers. Read more: Tatum poured in 51pts; Celtics beat Hornets – highlights

Despite James’ brilliance and Rockets’ dismal run of form entering this game, the contest was not a blowout for the Lakers. The Rockets kept things interesting, with 20-year-old Turkish center Alperen Sengun scoring a career-best 33 points and adding 15 rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Green also contributed 23 points and five rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green added 23pts and five rebs, Eric Gordon finished with 19pts, and eight asts, Kenyon Martin Jr. ended with 17pts, seven rebs, and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 14pts for Houston (10-34) which shot 49.0% from the floor.

Kendrick Nunn scored 15pts on 7 of 12 shooting, Wenyen Gabriel contributed 14pts, and a team-high nine rebs, while Patrick Beverley hit three 3-pointers in his 11pts performance for Los Angeles.

Although the Lakers were able to secure the win, their defense was still lacking. Houston outscored the Lakers in points in the paint (72 to 60) and second chance points (21 to 15).

However, the LA Lakers were able to outscore the Rockets in fast break points (27 to 7) and had 60 points from bench players, compared to Houston’s 26.

The Rockets’ struggles continue, as they have lost 16 of their last 17 games and are currently in last place in the overall NBA standings.