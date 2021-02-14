Video: Lillard, Portland Hold Off Doncic And Mavericks Big Rally For 121-118 Win

DALLAS — Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers held off a huge rally from Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to secure a 121-118 victory in the NBA on Sunday.
Lillard finished with 34 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Portland in the final minute to go with 11 assists and shot 12 of 26 from the field.
Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points, while Robert Covington made all four of his 3-point attempts and shot 5-of-7 to collect 15 points, five rebounds, and four steals for the Trail Blazers (16-10) who won four straight.
Two nights after scoring a career-best 46 in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Doncic tallied 44 points on Sunday to lead Dallas again, but his efforts were wasn’t enough for the Mavericks to extend their four-game winning streak.
Donic shot 14 of 20 from the floor, including 5 for 8 from 3-pointers, while dishing out nine assists and pulling down seven rebounds.
The guard set a pair of franchise record with his 14th consecutive game of at least 25 points and the highest two-game total at 90 points, but he missed a potential tying 3-point shot which bounced out with less than five seconds left.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Dallas and Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 points and made four 3-pointers in the defeat.
