Video Recap Highlights: Utah Jazz 120, Dallas Mavericks 101

Video recap and box score as the Utah Jazz routed the Dallas Mavericks 120-101 in their Western Conference battle televised live on ESPN on Friday night.

Bogdanovic Leads Utah Jazz In Sweeping Win

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 32 points, including 17 in the third quarter, and the Jazz completed a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks with a 120-101 victory on Friday night.

“They’re playing together,” coach of Utah Quin Snyder said. “We obviously all realize the whole can be greater than the sum of the parts. Everybody wins when the guys are elevating one another.”

Dallas started very slowly, got into multiple foul-troubles, and never recovered. The Mavericks, who were suffering their fourth successive defeat got 25 points, seven assists, and six rebounds from lead man Luka Doncic, who had some choice words for his teammates after yet another defeat.

Dallas Mavericks Don’t Care About Anything?

“I would say right now it’s looking like we don’t care, honestly, if we win games or not. We just got to have more energy and more effort,” Doncic said.

Bogdanovic shot 10 of 16 from the field and hit 7 for 11 from 3-pointers for the Jazz, while Mike Conley scored 22 points with nine assists for the Jazz, who picked up their NBA-best winning streak to 11.

“Just this morning coaches said they want me to shoot more, to be aggressive, but it’s sometimes it’s hard when you’re struggling and you don’t see the ball getting through the net,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m trying to be myself trying and be aggressive no matter what percentage I’m shooting.”

More Read: Live NBA Games Tonight: Watch Bucks vs Pelicans, Mavericks vs Jazz

FINAL SCORE: Utah 120, Dallas 101 – Watch More Videos On ESPN

DALLAS MAVERICKS (101)

Finney-Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Hardaway Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Porzingis 4-14 2/3 11, Doncic 8-17 7-10 25, Richardson 3-8 0-0 6, Iwundu 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 4-7 2-2 10, Powell 2-4 2-4 6, Cauley-Stein 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-1 0-1 2, Brunson 4-7 3-4 13, Burke 3-8 0-0 6, Green 3-3 0-1 7, Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 18-27 101.

UTAH JAZZ (120)

Bogdanovic 10-16 5-5 32, O’Neale 0-4 4-4 4, Gobert 5-7 7-8 17, Conley 7-17 4-4 22, Ingles 4-7 0-0 10, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Brantley 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 5-8 0-1 12, Niang 1-9 0-0 2, Oni 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-16 4-4 18, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 24-26 120.

3-Point Goals–Dallas 9-33 (Finney-Smith 3-8, Brunson 2-4, Doncic 2-6, Porzingis 1-5, Richardson 0-3, Burke 0-4), Utah 20-48 (Bogdanovic 7-11, Conley 4-10, Clarkson 4-12, Ingles 2-4, Morgan 2-4, Niang 0-4). Fouled Out–Dallas None, Utah 1 (Morgan). Rebounds–Dallas 40 (Porzingis 9), Utah 56 (Gobert 12). Assists–Dallas 20 (Doncic 7), Utah 21 (Conley 9). Total Fouls–Dallas 27, Utah 25. A–1,932 (18,306)