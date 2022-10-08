[Video] Texas embarrassed Oklahoma, 49-0 in Red River showdown

DALLAS — — Texas registered a statement victory in the 2022 college football season this weekend after the Longhorns handed conference rival Oklahoma one of its worst defeats in program history, following a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl, in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday (9). Read More News: College Football WEEK 6 – AP Top 25 Schedule and TV channels

Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the starting lineup for Texas, which handed the Sooners (3-3, 0-3) their most-lopsided shutout loss ever in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither team ranked in the AP Top 25.

Junior tailback Bijan Robinson was also very fruitful today against an Oklahoma defense that allowed 585 total yards as he rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders had two TD catches. for the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who finally snapped a four-game losing streak in the series that dates to 1900.

Today’s win in Dallassaw Texas ended a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship game in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season.

The win for Texas was the team’s largest win in series history, while Oklahoma, who was losing for the third successive game, was suffering the largest defeat since the shutout 47-0 loss to Oklahoma State in 1945.

With the Sooners failing to score a single touchdown today, it means that there was a snap in the streak of consecutive games with an offensive TD. Prior to today’s game, Oklahoma has scored an offensive TD in 167 straight games.

Meanwhile, the Sooners, who were without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was seen warming up but didn’t play, following a concussion from the last game against TCU –suffered 30+ point losses in consecutive games for the first time in program history.

The Sooners were beaten 55-24 by the TCU last week.