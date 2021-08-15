[VIDEO] Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 in season opener

Heung-Min Son netted the lone goal of the game and Tottenham, playing with leading striker Harry Kane handed reigning champions Manchester City a 1-0 defeat in the English Premier League opener for both teams on Sunday (15).
Handed to the main-man role to lead the attack in the absence of Kane, Son delivered a superb strike to prove that there is still depth in the squad as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo starts his tenure as the Tottenham boss on a winning note.
Kane was absent from the Spurs squad amid transfer speculation over a potential move to Manchester City.
Son broke down the right-hand side of the field before cutting inside and then placed the ball into the bottom corner for the goal in the 55th minute.
Meanwhile, Jack Grealish, who signed for a record £100m fee from Aston Villa, made his Manchester City Premier League debut from the opening whistle but the England forward was unable to inspire a comeback.
Team-mates Joao Cancelo and Fernandinho came close in the first half, while Son also had a shot deflected inches wide.
The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea all opened their campaigns with impressive wins on Saturday, while Arsenal were stunned 2-0 by the newly-promoted Brentford on Friday.