villanova-g-justin-moore-(knee)-ruled-out-vs.-depaul

Villanova guard Justin Moore has been ruled out for Saturday's game against DePaul in Chicago.

Moore sustained a knee injury during the first half of the Wildcats' 72-71 overtime loss at Kansas State on Dec. 5. He sat out Villanova's 65-56 win over UCLA four days later and a 68-66 overtime victory at No. 12 Creighton on Wednesday.

Moore is averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 2.2 assists per game for Villanova (8-4), which has inserted Jordan Longino into the starting lineup in Moore's absence.

