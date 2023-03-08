Villanova strikes early, blows by lowly Georgetown

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 8, 2023

Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Moore scored 13 points and sixth-seeded Villanova defeated 11th-seeded Georgetown 80-48 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament in New York.

Brandon Slater, Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen each added 10 points for the Wildcats (17-15), who will now face third-seeded Creighton (20-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Primo Spears led Georgetown with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Jay Heath added eight points and eight rebounds but shot 3 of 14 from the field. Brandon Murray also contributed eight points.

The Hoyas (7-25) shot 19 of 56 from the field, including 3 of 20 from 3-point territory. They lost their final four games and 10 of their last 11.

Whitmore knocked down a 3-pointer with 13:17 remaining in the second half and Villanova went ahead 54-29.

The Wildcats kept the pressure on when Slater completed a three-point play with 11:00 left for a 58-33 advantage.

Heath missed eight of his first nine shots but hit a runner in the lane on Georgetown’s next trip.

Hausen made a deep trey with 6:22 to go for a commanding 68-40 Villanova lead.

Georgetown never threatened the rest of the game and found itself on the wrong end of a 9-2 run over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Villanova used an early 14-0 run to go ahead 20-8.

When Whitmore drove to the basket and scored with 6:43 left in the first half, the Wildcats led 31-13 following an 11-0 spurt.

Spears hit a difficult shot in the lane on Georgetown’s next possession.

Villanova surged to a 41-20 lead at halftime thanks in large part to 12 points from Moore on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory.

Spears paced the Hoyas with nine points before the break, but Georgetown made just 9 of 27 shots (33.3 percent) from the field and got just two points from its bench.

–Field Level Media

villanova-strikes-early,-blows-by-lowly-georgetown

Related Posts

About Author

FLM Direct-Baller
flmbasketball

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 2 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap