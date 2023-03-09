Virginia F Ben Vander Plas (hand) lost for season

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 9, 2023

Virginia forward Ben Vander Plas will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right hand during Wednesday’s practice.

Vander Plas had started the past 14 games for the No. 13 Cavaliers (23-6). He averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games (15 starts) this season.

Vander Plas is in his lone season with the Cavaliers after playing the previous four seasons with Ohio University. He finishes his five college seasons with 1,787 points, 892 rebounds and 242 3-pointers in 151 games (108 starts).

The Cavaliers are playing North Carolina on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

–Field Level Media

Powered by Social Snap