Virginia RB Perris Jones leaves Louisville medical facility

Virginia running back Perris Jones was released from a Louisville, Ky., medical facility on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after suffering an injury that required spinal surgery.

Before leaving the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, where he had been since being transferred from the University of Louisville Hospital, a beaming Jones walked to the podium and thanked the staff for the care he received for what was termed a traumatic injury.

“You guys (U of L Health) have made my family feel like family,” he said. “I don’t consider you all to just be doctors. You’re like my aunts and uncles, whether you like it or not. You all are part of my family and I truly mean that.”

Jones was injured as he was tackled in the third quarter of Virginia’s 31-24 defeat at Louisville on Nov. 9. He underwent spinal surgery the next day before being transferred to Frazier for rehabilitation.

Now that he is stable and healthy enough to travel, Jones is expected to continue his rehab closer to his home in Alexandria, Va.

Jones, a sixth-year senior, rushed for a career-high 393 yards with two touchdowns on 76 carries in 10 games this season. He caught six passes for 107 yards.

