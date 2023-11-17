College Football News

Virginia RB Perris Jones transferred to rehab center

by Reportng - Field Level Media
Virginia running back Perris Jones was transferred to a rehab center to continue his recovery from a spinal injury.

The school said Friday that Jones is expected to remain at the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville, Ky., for several weeks.

Jones was injured as he was tackled in the third quarter of Virginia’s 31-24 defeat at Louisville on Nov. 9.

He was transported to the University of Louisville Medical Center and underwent spinal surgery the next day.

On Tuesday, Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott told reporters he was able to speak with Jones via a Zoom call.

“He was in a position to talk to us. It was good to see his face and man, he was smiling,” Elliott said. “He was happy, focused on his team, telling us to tell the guys to keep fighting.”

Virginia (2-8, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has two games left, both at home. After playing Duke on Saturday, the Cavaliers host rival Virginia Tech to finish the season on Nov. 25.

Jones, a sixth-year senior from Alexandria, Va., rushed for a career-high 393 yards with two touchdowns on 76 carries in 10 games this season. He caught six passes for 107 yards.

