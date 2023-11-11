virginia-rb-perris-jones-undergoes-spinal-surgery

Virginia running back Perris Jones is recovering from spinal surgery performed Friday, one day after being injured in a 31-24 loss at Louisville.

“Perris Jones underwent successful spine surgery Friday at the U of L Medical Center,” the University of Virginia posted Saturday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Today, Perris was able to briefly walk. He remains under observation and will be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate.”

Injured while being tackled after catching a pass in the third quarter, Jones was transported by ambulance to the University of Louisville Medical Center and has remained there since.

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott told reporters after the game that the news he received from the hospital regarding Jones’ condition was “encouraging.”

Jones caught a swing pass and was running up the field when he was hit near the Louisville sideline. He fumbled on the play, but Virginia receiver Malik Washington scooped it up and scored a go-ahead 42-yard touchdown.

Louisville’s training staff immediately offered assistance to Jones as officials and players from both teams gathered around him.

Jones’ roommate is fellow running back Mike Hollins, a survivor of a shooting last November that killed three of their teammates. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

