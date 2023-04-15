virginia-shooting-survivor-competes-in-spring-game

Virginia running back Mike Hollins took part in the Cavaliers’ spring game Saturday, five months after surviving a shooting that killed three teammates.

The fifth-year senior served as one of the captains for the blue team and rushed for 7 yards on the first play of the game in Charlottesville, Va.

On Nov. 13, Hollins was one of four players shot on a charter bus after returning to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Hollins was shot in the back and spent a week in the hospital, including some time on a ventilator.

Teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry did not survive. Another student, Marlee Morgan, survived a gunshot wound.

A former Virginia player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Hollins has rushed for 540 yards and seven touchdowns and added 24 catches for 197 yards in 30 career games with the Cavaliers.

Virginia opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville.

