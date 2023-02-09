BRISTOL, Conn. – As part of ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball season, the Virginia Tech baseball team is currently scheduled to broadcast eight this spring on the ESPN and ACC Network platforms, according to the composite programming release made by ESPN. Read ESPN’s Release
Virginia Tech baseball’s eight televised regular season games in 2023 mark an increase from the 2022 season as the program continues to assert itself in the national spotlight. The Hokies’ eight linear appearances feature a perfect split of four home and four away games against ACC competition, including three preseason top-25 matchups against Coastal Division foes.
Tech’s 2023 debut on ACC Network will take place on Friday, March 17, when the No. 14 Hokies open their three-game road series at No. 22 Miami. Coverage from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, will begin at 8 p.m.
Two weeks later, Tech will return on ACC Network for game one of the Commonwealth Clash presented by Smithfield against No. 19 Virginia. Coverage from Blacksburg on Friday, March 31, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Read More: LSU leads nine SEC baseball teams in D1Baseball Preseason Rankings
In April, the Hokies are scheduled to make four primetime appearances on ACC Network, led by the opening two games of Tech’s weekend series at Duke: April 7 (8 p.m.) and April 8 (7 p.m.). The Hokies’ linear games will follow on April 21 at Florida State (8 p.m.) and on April 29 at home against No. 12 North Carolina (7 p.m.).
Tech’s final two ACC home games against Clemson on May 13 (7 p.m.) and May 14 (3 p.m.) are also scheduled to air on ACC Network.
New at the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship – taking place from May 23 to May 28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina – every tournament game during pool play will air exclusively on ACC Network, as will both semifinal games on Saturday, May 27. The league championship game on Sunday, May 28, will air live on ESPN2.
Additionally, the remainder of Virginia Tech’s 2023 home schedule – plus each of the Hokies’ true road games against ACC programs – will be streamed digitally on ACC Network Extra via the ESPN App.
Dates, times, and matchups on ESPN/ACC Network’s composite broadcast schedule are subject to change.
|2023 Virginia Tech Baseball
ESPN/ACC Network Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|Tue.
|Feb. 21
|ETSU
|4 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|Feb. 24
|Bryant
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|Feb. 25
|Bryant
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|Feb. 26
|Bryant
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Tue.
|Feb. 28
|Radford
|4 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|March 3
|Charlotte
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|March 4
|Charlotte
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|March 5
|Charlotte
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Tue.
|March 7
|UMass Lowell
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Wed.
|March 8
|UMass Lowell
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|March 10
|Boston College *
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|March 11
|Boston College *
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|March 12
|Boston College *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|March 17
|at Miami *
|8 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sat.
|March 18
|at Miami *
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|March 19
|at Miami *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Wed.
|March 22
|VMI
|4 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|March 24
|at Pitt *
|3 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|March 25
|at Pitt *
|3 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|March 26
|at Pitt *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|March 31
|Virginia *
|8 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sat.
|April 1
|Virginia *
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|April 2
|Virginia *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|April 7
|at Duke *
|8 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sat.
|April 8
|at Duke *
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sun.
|April 9
|at Duke *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Tue.
|April 11
|Liberty
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|April 14
|Georgia Tech *
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|April 15
|Georgia Tech *
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|April 16
|Georgia Tech *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|April 21
|at Florida State *
|8 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sat.
|April 22
|at Florida State *
|3 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|April 23
|at Florida State *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Tue.
|April 25
|James Madison
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|April 28
|North Carolina *
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|April 29
|North Carolina *
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sun.
|April 30
|North Carolina *
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Wed.
|May 3
|Marshall
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|May 6
|Bowling Green
|3 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|May 6
|Bowling Green
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sun.
|May 7
|Bowling Green
|1 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|May 12
|Clemson *
|7 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|May 13
|Clemson *
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|Sun.
|May 14
|Clemson *
|3 p.m.
|ACCN
|Thu.
|May 18
|at Wake Forest *
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Fri.
|May 19
|at Wake Forest *
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Sat.
|May 20
|at Wake Forest *
|2 p.m.
|ACCNX
|TBD
|TBD
|ACC pool play
|TBD
|ACCN
|TBD
|TBD
|ACC pool play
|TBD
|ACCN
|Sat.
|May 27
|ACC semifinals
|TBD
|ACCN
|Sun.
|May 28
|ACC championship
|TBD
|ESPN2
All times Eastern and subject to change
* Denotes ACC game