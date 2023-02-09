BRISTOL, Conn. – As part of ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball season, the Virginia Tech baseball team is currently scheduled to broadcast eight this spring on the ESPN and ACC Network platforms, according to the composite programming release made by ESPN. Read ESPN’s Release



Virginia Tech baseball’s eight televised regular season games in 2023 mark an increase from the 2022 season as the program continues to assert itself in the national spotlight. The Hokies’ eight linear appearances feature a perfect split of four home and four away games against ACC competition, including three preseason top-25 matchups against Coastal Division foes.

Tech’s 2023 debut on ACC Network will take place on Friday, March 17, when the No. 14 Hokies open their three-game road series at No. 22 Miami. Coverage from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida, will begin at 8 p.m.



Two weeks later, Tech will return on ACC Network for game one of the Commonwealth Clash presented by Smithfield against No. 19 Virginia. Coverage from Blacksburg on Friday, March 31, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Read More: LSU leads nine SEC baseball teams in D1Baseball Preseason Rankings



In April, the Hokies are scheduled to make four primetime appearances on ACC Network, led by the opening two games of Tech’s weekend series at Duke: April 7 (8 p.m.) and April 8 (7 p.m.). The Hokies’ linear games will follow on April 21 at Florida State (8 p.m.) and on April 29 at home against No. 12 North Carolina (7 p.m.).

Tech’s final two ACC home games against Clemson on May 13 (7 p.m.) and May 14 (3 p.m.) are also scheduled to air on ACC Network.



New at the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship – taking place from May 23 to May 28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina – every tournament game during pool play will air exclusively on ACC Network, as will both semifinal games on Saturday, May 27. The league championship game on Sunday, May 28, will air live on ESPN2.



Additionally, the remainder of Virginia Tech’s 2023 home schedule – plus each of the Hokies’ true road games against ACC programs – will be streamed digitally on ACC Network Extra via the ESPN App.



Dates, times, and matchups on ESPN/ACC Network’s composite broadcast schedule are subject to change.

2023 Virginia Tech Baseball

ESPN/ACC Network Broadcast Schedule Day Date Opponent Time Network Tue. Feb. 21 ETSU 4 p.m. ACCNX Fri. Feb. 24 Bryant 2 p.m. ACCNX Sat. Feb. 25 Bryant 2 p.m. ACCNX Sun. Feb. 26 Bryant 1 p.m. ACCNX Tue. Feb. 28 Radford 4 p.m. ACCNX Fri. March 3 Charlotte 2 p.m. ACCNX Sat. March 4 Charlotte 2 p.m. ACCNX Sun. March 5 Charlotte 1 p.m. ACCNX Tue. March 7 UMass Lowell 2 p.m. ACCNX Wed. March 8 UMass Lowell 1 p.m. ACCNX Fri. March 10 Boston College * 2 p.m. ACCNX Sat. March 11 Boston College * 2 p.m. ACCNX Sun. March 12 Boston College * 1 p.m. ACCNX Fri. March 17 at Miami * 8 p.m. ACCN Sat. March 18 at Miami * 7 p.m. ACCNX Sun. March 19 at Miami * 1 p.m. ACCNX Wed. March 22 VMI 4 p.m. ACCNX Fri. March 24 at Pitt * 3 p.m. ACCNX Sat. March 25 at Pitt * 3 p.m. ACCNX Sun. March 26 at Pitt * 1 p.m. ACCNX Fri. March 31 Virginia * 8 p.m. ACCN Sat. April 1 Virginia * 7 p.m. ACCNX Sun. April 2 Virginia * 1 p.m. ACCNX Fri. April 7 at Duke * 8 p.m. ACCN Sat. April 8 at Duke * 7 p.m. ACCN Sun. April 9 at Duke * 1 p.m. ACCNX Tue. April 11 Liberty 7 p.m. ACCNX Fri. April 14 Georgia Tech * 7 p.m. ACCNX Sat. April 15 Georgia Tech * 7 p.m. ACCNX Sun. April 16 Georgia Tech * 1 p.m. ACCNX Fri. April 21 at Florida State * 8 p.m. ACCN Sat. April 22 at Florida State * 3 p.m. ACCNX Sun. April 23 at Florida State * 1 p.m. ACCNX Tue. April 25 James Madison 7 p.m. ACCNX Fri. April 28 North Carolina * 7 p.m. ACCNX Sat. April 29 North Carolina * 7 p.m. ACCN Sun. April 30 North Carolina * 1 p.m. ACCNX Wed. May 3 Marshall 7 p.m. ACCNX Sat. May 6 Bowling Green 3 p.m. ACCNX Sat. May 6 Bowling Green 7 p.m. ACCNX Sun. May 7 Bowling Green 1 p.m. ACCNX Fri. May 12 Clemson * 7 p.m. ACCNX Sat. May 13 Clemson * 7 p.m. ACCN Sun. May 14 Clemson * 3 p.m. ACCN Thu. May 18 at Wake Forest * 6 p.m. ACCNX Fri. May 19 at Wake Forest * 6 p.m. ACCNX Sat. May 20 at Wake Forest * 2 p.m. ACCNX TBD TBD ACC pool play TBD ACCN TBD TBD ACC pool play TBD ACCN Sat. May 27 ACC semifinals TBD ACCN Sun. May 28 ACC championship TBD ESPN2

All times Eastern and subject to change

* Denotes ACC game