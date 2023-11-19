virginia-tech-coach-to-face-wofford,-his-former-team

Most teams have few options besides watching film to plan against an opponent they haven’t faced in over 20 years.

Virginia Tech, however, has plenty of extra insight to help it prepare for its first clash against Wofford since 2002. Current Hokies coach Mike Young led the Terriers for 17 seasons before joining Virginia Tech in 2019.

Young will coach against his former team for the first time when the Hokies host Wofford on Sunday in Blacksburg, Va.

“I spent 30 years there — 30 glorious years,” said Young of Wofford, where he served as an assistant for nearly 15 years before taking over as head coach in 2002. “…But when the (ball) goes in the air, it’s another opponent with an opportunity to improve and continue to get better.”

Virginia Tech (2-1) has run one of college basketball’s most crisp offenses throughout the season’s first two weeks. The Hokies turn the ball over less than eight times per game and own the third-best assist-to-turnover ratio in Division I through Friday’s games.

Sean Pedulla has both contributed to and benefited from Virginia Tech’s sharp passing. Pedulla’s 6.7 assists per game lead the Hokies, while his 15.3 scoring average is second-highest on the team. Lynn Kidd complements Pedulla’s production with his team-best 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Kidd racked up 24 points and 15 boards — both career-highs — to propel Virginia Tech past Campbell 60-44 on Wednesday in Blacksburg.

The Terriers (2-1) meet their former coach following their 82-61 loss to No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Corey Tripp scored 19 points to match his career high as Wofford kept within five points early in the second half before the Volunteers pulled away.

While the Terriers faltered down the stretch, coach Dwight Perry commended his team’s effort against a Top 10 opponent on the road.

“Our guys had great fight the whole 40 minutes,” Perry said. “…For the most part, we did a really good job getting great shots and making (Tennessee) work on the other end.”

Sunday’s matchup is the third all-time meeting between the schools. Wofford beat Virginia Tech in 2002 to even the series after the Hokies won the initial meeting in 1988.

–Field Level Media