Virginia Tech dominates Virginia 55-17 in Commonwealth Cup

Virginia Tech overwhelmed Virginia with speed and big plays, sprinting to a 55-17 victory in the Commonwealth Cup rivalry game Saturday in Charlottesville.

Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones threw three touchdown passes, including two long-distance connections to Da’Quan Felton, as Virginia Tech (6-6) earned bowl eligibility.

The Hokies’ Bhayshul Tuten scored on a 94-yard kickoff return and a 32-yard carry from scrimmage as each of Virginia Tech’s first six touchdown plays covered at least 32 yards.

Tucker Holloway added a 33-yard scoring burst as the Hokies won for the 18th time in the last 19 meetings with Virginia and improved to 61-38-5 in the series, which dates to 1895.

Virginia Tech outgained Virginia 500 to 286. The 55 points was the most a team has scored in series history as Virginia fell to 3-9.

The Virginia Tech defense made the afternoon miserable for Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who predicted a win four days earlier saying: “After we beat Virginia Tech, this program is going to shoot up.”

Virginia Tech had six sacks of Colandrea, who was 29-of-46 passing for 243 yards with an interception and two touchdowns, both to Malachi Fields in the second half.

The Hokies were so dominant in the first half that they had a 17-0 lead before the Cavaliers made their initial first down.

After John Love gave Virginia Tech a 3-0 lead with a 41-yard field goal, Drones struck with a 44-yard touchdown throw to Stephen Gosnell.

The next time the Hokies got the ball, Drones threw for 39 yards to Dae’Quan Wright on the first play of the second quarter. Two snaps later, Holloway swept right end on a reverse play, scoring from 33 yards out to put Virginia Tech up 17-0.

Later in the half, Tuten’s touchdown run from scrimmage made it 24-0.

On the Hokies’ first possession of the second half, Felton caught a short pass from Drones and dashed 84 yards up the Virginia Tech sideline. With a 31-0 lead, the rout was on.

Drones completed 10 of 22 passes for 244 yards without an interception. Tuten carried 16 times for 117 yards.

Virginia’s Malik Washington had 14 catches for 115 yards and became the ACC’s all-time leader in single-season receptions with 110.

Last year’s Commonwealth Cup game was canceled after a tragic shooting left three Virginia football players dead and another injured. It was the first time since 1969 that the teams did not meet.

