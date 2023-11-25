Virginia Tech keeps distance, downs Iowa State with balanced attack

Hunter Cattoor scored a team-high 18 points to help lead Virginia Tech to a 71-62 win over Iowa State in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday.

Sean Pedulla added 17 points on 5-for-7 3-pointers for the Hokies (5-1), who won their fourth consecutive game and second in as many nights. Lynn Kidd had 13, and Tyler Nickel scored 10 for Virginia Tech.

Milan Momcilovic led Iowa State with 21 points, and Tamin Lipsey added 18 for the Cyclones (5-1), who lost for the first time this season. Tre King added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Virginia Tech held off a second half Iowa State rally despite shooting just 7-for-21 from the field after halftime.

After back-to-back 3-pointers from Cattoor giving Virginia Tech a 25-22 lead at the 7:24 mark of the first half, the Hokies wouldn’t trail again.

Iowa State battled back from an 11-point second half deficit and got as close as two points after a Curtis Jones 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining.

Leading by five with less than two minutes remaining, Pedulla connected on a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive Hokie possessions, leading Virginia Tech to the eventual victory.

Iowa State’s free throw shooting woes continued on Friday, as it missed 11 of its 26 attempts from the foul line (57.7 percent). In their first round matchup against VCU, the Cyclones made just 18 of 30 free throws (60 percent).

Virginia Tech held a 40-30 advantage at halftime, largely thanks to Cattoor, who paced the Hokie first-half scoring with 12, including three 3-pointers.

The Hokies finished the first half on a 15-6 run, which included a Cyclone scoring drought of over four and 1/2 minutes.

Iowa State was led by Momcilovic, who had 13 points in the first half.

The victory places Virginia Tech in the championship game against Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Iowa State will compete in the third place game against Texas A&M on Sunday night.

–Field Level Media