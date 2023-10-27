virginia-tech-outrushes-syracuse-318-0-in-blowout-win

Da’Quan Felton caught two touchdown passes to propel Virginia Tech to a 38-10 win over Syracuse on Thursday in Blacksburg, Va.

Kyron Drones (15 of 24, 194 yards) and running back Malachi Thomas (13 carries, 87 yards) each threw a scoring pass to Felton. Bhayshul Tuten ran for 118 yards and a score for the Hokies (4-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), while John Love made all five of his field-goal attempts.

Virginia Tech was dominant in posting its third win in four games, outgaining the Orange 528-138 in total yards and outrushing the visitors 318-0.

Garrett Shrader went 12 of 18 for 138 yards with a touchdown for Syracuse (4-4, 0-4), although he was sacked eight times, including twice by Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. The Orange were 0-for-9 on third-down conversions while losing their fourth straight game.

The contest was lopsided from the get-go, as Virginia Tech scored on its first six possessions while Syracuse punted on its first five drives.

The Hokies opened the scoring with a 43-yard field goal by Love and then extended their margin to 10-0 on a 16-yard pass from Thomas to Felton. Drones pitched to Thomas as Felton got behind the defense for the trick-play score.

Love added a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter, punctuating a stanza in which the Hokies outgained the Orange 118 yards to 6.

The highlight of the second quarter was Drones’ well-thrown 62-yard touchdown pass to Felton, who streaked down the right sideline to make it 23-0 midway through the session.

The Orange finally got on the board on Brady Denaburg’s 43-yard field goal with 4:18 remaining in the half, but the hosts quickly responded as Drones’ 41-yard pass to Jaylin Lane set up Tuten’s 3-yard TD plunge.

The Hokies’ defense began the second half with a statement of its own, as Cole Nelson sacked Shrader in the end zone for a safety.

Shrader threw a 6-yard TD pass to Dan Villari midway through the third quarter, but the Orange never mounted a comeback down the stretch.

–Field Level Media