vols-avoid-bowl-ban,-fined-$8m-for-200-plus-violations

The Tennessee football program was placed on five years’ probation and fined $8 million on Friday after the NCAA discovered more than 200 violations during former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions also cut 28 scholarships for the Volunteers, while Pruitt received a six-year show cause and will be suspended for the first full season if another school hires him.

Pruitt compiled a 16-19 record in three seasons in Knoxville from 2018-20. He worked as a senior defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2021, his most recent employment in major football.

Tennessee avoided a bowl ban. The Volunteers went 11-2 last season under coach Josh Heupel and won the Orange Bowl.

The NCAA charged the program with 18 Level 1 violations in July 2022. They included charges that Pruitt and his wife, Casey, provided $60,000 in impermissible benefits and cash payments to players’ families.

Tennessee self-imposed several penalties after the violations were announced, including a 16-scholarship reduction over the past two seasons.

The Volunteers open the season against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

