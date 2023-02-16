wade-taylor-iv,-texas-a&m-rally-past-arkansas

Wade Taylor IV scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Texas A&M rallied from a 12-point deficit to record a 62-56 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday at College Station, Texas.

Dexter Dennis added 14 points and 11 rebounds as Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2 Southeastern Conference) extended its best-ever start in SEC play. Tyrece Radford had 12 points as the Aggies won their fourth straight game and 13th in their past 15.

Davonte Davis scored 14 points and Makhi Mitchell added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7), who lost their second straight game.

The victory gave Texas A&M a split of the two-game season series with the Razorbacks.

Dennis scored on a putback to give Texas A&M a 55-53 lead with 3:14 left in the game.

Neither team scored again until Henry Coleman III tallied on a putback to give the Aggies a four-point edge with 35.9 seconds to play.

Dennis added two free throws with 23.2 seconds left and then he stole the ball and was fouled with 20.7 seconds to play. Dennis made the two free throws to make it 61-53, and Texas A&M closed it out.

The Aggies sank 35.2 percent of their field-goal attempts but hit 50 percent (6 of 12) from behind the arc. Andersson Garcia collected 10 rebounds.

Arkansas connected on 44 percent of its shots and made 5 of 16 (31.3 percent) from 3-point range. Makhel Mitchell, twin brother of Makhi, blocked four shots.

Davis scored 11 first-half points and the Razorbacks held a 33-24 lead at the break.

Ricky Council IV and Jalen Graham each scored two baskets during a 9-0 run that gave Arkansas a 12-point lead in the final minute of the half. But Texas A&M finished the period with a 3-pointer by Hayden Hefner as time expired to start a 17-4 run.

Taylor scored 11 of the Aggies’ first 14 second-half points, including a driving layup to give Texas A&M a 38-37 lead with 16:16 left in the contest.

The Aggies later led 44-42 after a putback by Garcia. Arkansas answered with seven straight points, and Black ended the burst with a dunk to give the Razorbacks a 49-44 lead with 9:27 left in the contest.

Texas A&M scored seven of the next nine points, with Taylor draining a straightaway 3-pointer to knot the score at 51 with 6:43 remaining.

Taylor had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half.

