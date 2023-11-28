Wake Forest losing two QBs to transfer portal

Wake Forest quarterbacks Mitch Griffis and Santino Marucci both announced plans to transfer on Tuesday.

They are leaving Winston-Salem, N.C., after a 4-8 season that ended the Demon Deacons’ seven-year bowl streak.

Both were redshirt sophomores in 2023 and have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Both are scheduled to graduate in May and will enter the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

Griffis completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,553 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. The team captain also rushed for 128 yards and two scores and was sacked 34 times.

“I am incredibly thankful for my four years at Wake Forest,” Griffis posted on X. “The friendships and memories I have created will last a lifetime. A special thank you to Coach (Dave) Clawson and (offensive coordinator Warren Ruggerio) for giving me an opportunity to live out my dream. I will always be a Demon Deacon.”

Mariucci started in Wake Forest’s 21-17 win over Pitt on Oct. 21. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards with one TD and one pick in three games this season.

“I want to thank Clawson & Ruggiero, the entire Wake Forest Football staff, and the extended support team,” Marucci wrote on X. “My time at Wake Forest has ended, but the memories and friendships will last a lifetime.”

