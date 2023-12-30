wake-forest-rolls-past-virginia-tech-to-extend-win-streak

Hunter Sallis scored a game-high 20 points to help lead Wake Forest to an 86-63 victory over visiting Virginia Tech on Saturday at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Andrew Carr added 15 points for Wake Forest, (9-3, 1-0 ACC) which won its seventh straight game and its ACC opener. Kevin Miller and Cameron Hildreth each poured in 14 points, while Efton Reid added 13 in the Demon Deacon's balanced victory.

Virginia Tech (9-4, 1-1) was led in scoring by Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor, who tallied 14 points apiece. Tyler Nickel scored 11 points for the Hokies, who saw their four game winning streak come to an end.

Wake Forest dominated from the onset, racing out to a 14-4 lead with 14:09 remaining in the first half before extending its advantage on a Reid 3-pointer that gave the Demon Deacons a 28-13 lead with 9:22 left in the half.

Wake Forest's largest lead of the opening half came on a pair of Carr free throws for a 44-24 halftime lead. The Demon Deacons' 44 first-half points were their most all season.

Wake Forest shot 51.5 percent from the field in the first half, to 37.5 percent for Virginia Tech. Reid paced Wake Forest's first-half scoring with nine points, while Carr, Miller and Sallis each added eight apiece. Kidd led the Hokies with six points in the first half.

The Demon Deacon offense didn't slow down in the second half, opening on a 14-6 run to take its largest lead of the day, 58-30, five minutes into the second half.

Virginia Tech kept pace with Wake Forest for most of the second half, outscored just 42-39 by the Demon Deacons after halftime.

Virginia Tech shot 46.2 percent in the game to Wake Forest's 44.1 percent.

--Field Level Media

