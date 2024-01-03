wake-forest-tops-boston-college,-extends-winning-streak-to-8

Hunter Sallis tossed in a game-high 21 points and Wake Forest stretched its winning streak to eight games by beating Boston College 84-78 in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles pulled within 79-78 after Claudell Harris Jr. made a jump shot with 40 seconds remaining, but Andrew Carr answered with a 3-pointer for the Demon Deacons, who also got a layup from Cameron Hildreth with eight seconds to play.

Carr's 3-pointer was his only made field goal in the game. He entered the contest averaging 15.4 points per contest.

Hildreth finished the game with 18 points. Wake Forest (10-3, 2-0 ACC) received 17 points and seven assists from Kevin Miller and 13 points and 14 rebounds from Efton Reid.

Boston College (9-4, 0-2 ACC) trailed 66-65 with 6:36 to play, but Wake Forest went on an 11-2 run and was up 77-67 with 3:24 remaining. Harris followed with eight straight points, however, and the Eagles were within two points at 77-75 following a Harris 3-pointer with 1:52 left.

Quinten Post scored a team-high 20 points for BC, 14 of which came in the first half. Harris and Devin McGlockton each added 15 points. McGlockton also had nine rebounds.

The loss ended BC's four-game winning streak. The Eagles were trying to win five straight games for the first time since 2017.

Wake Forest made 12 of its 13 free-throw attempts. BC was 15 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Mason Madsen's layup capped a 13-2 run that gave Boston College a 20-12 lead with 11:01 to play in the first half. The Eagles led 34-24 following a Post free throw with 4:51 remaining in the half, but Wake Forest trimmed its deficit to four points, 40-36, at halftime.

Wake Forest moved in front by scoring 16 of the first 24 points of the second half, but the Eagles were within a point, 64-63, following two Post free throws with 7:15 to go.

The loss dropped BC's home record to 6-2.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Wake Forest tops Boston College, extends winning streak to 8 puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.