Walker III Leads Texas Southern Past Mount St. Mary’s In Clash Of 16th Seeds

John Walker III scored 19 points to lead Texas Southern beat Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 in the battle between a pair of No. 16 seeds in the Men’s Basketball Championship – East Region First Four clash at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomin on Thursday.

Walker who shot 8 of 14 from the field also ended with nine rebounds in the victory. Jordan Gilliam added 12 points and four rebounds, Justin Hopkins finished with nine points and boards, while Joirdon Karl Nicholas grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers, who outscored Mount St. Mary’s 40-22 in the second half after trailing by 10 at the break.

Damian Chong Qui led the Mountaineers with 14 points, while Mezie Offurum added 10 points and 16 rebounds in the defeat for Mount St. Mary’s which had 31 defensive rebounds in the loss.

Texas Southern shot 38.6 percent in the win and made 6 for 14 from 3-pointers.

Mount St. Mary’s made 38.8 percent of its shots on 19 of 49 shooting.

The Tigers advanced to the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Mountaineers’ season ends.

