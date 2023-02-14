The Golden State Warriors will look to break their three-game losing streak as they face off against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. This NBA schedule tonight will be broadcast live on TNT, and fans will be hoping to see what the visitors will bring following the new additions to the squad.

How is the favorite in the Warriors vs Clippers game tonight?

The game will take place at 10 p.m. EST at the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the Clippers favored by 8.5 points and the over/under set at 230.5. – Read More: How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics? Tatum OUT

The LA Clippers come into this game with a 31-28 record this season, sitting sixth in the Western Conference, and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both expected to feature tonight.

Entering this matchup, George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists with an FG% of 46.0. Meanwhile, Leonard is averaging 22.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists and is shooting 49.8% from the field for Los Angeles.

According to Data Skrive, the Clippers are 4-4 against division opponents this season and have won four of their seven games decided by three points or fewer.

The Warriors are currently 29-28, sitting ninth in the Western Conference. The team is 4-5 against opponents from the Pacific Division and is ranked third in the conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game.

Draymond Green leads the team with an average of 6.5 rebounds per game.

Tonight’s game marks the second time these two teams have met this season, with the Warriors winning the previous matchup 124-107 on November 24th. Andrew Wiggins paced Golden State in that win with 31 points.

However, according to a report by Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic, the Warriors will be without Wiggins, who has been ruled out tonight for personal reasons.

Additionally, Stephen Curry, who is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and making 49.5% of his shots before picking up an injury –remains out due to a lower leg injury and will not return until after the All-Star break.

This means Golden State will continue to look to the likes of Klay Thompson, who is averaging 21.5 points per game this season, and scored 18 points in the last matchup against the Clippers, and Jordan Poole, who is averaging 20.8 points per game, to lead the offense tonight.

The LA Clippers and the Warriors have won six of their last ten games.

With the game broadcasting live on TNT, fans in the United States will be able to tune in to see if the Warriors can end their losing streak or if the Clippers will square the series with a win in this Western Conference matchup.

NBA Schedule Tonight

Tuesday’s Games – Tuesday, Feb. 14

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.