Washington breaks No. 7 Gonzaga’s hold on Pac-12 foes

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, including four late free throws, as Washington upset No. 7 Gonzaga 78-73 Saturday night in Seattle, ending the Bulldogs’ 16-game winning streak against Pac-12 Conference opponents.

Sahvir Wheeler had 16 points for the Huskies (6-3), who had lost seven in a row and 14 of 15 to Gonzaga since Mark Few became the Bulldogs’ coach in 1999.

Franck Kepnang added 14 points, seven rebounds and blocked five shots for Washington, Moses Wood scored 12 points and Koren Johnson 11. Brooks grabbed eight rebounds.

Graham Ike led Gonzaga (7-2) with 18 points. Seattle native Nolan Hickman scored 17 and Anton Watson had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs twice led by 11, the second time at 59-48 with 14:30 remaining.

A 6-0 Huskies run, capped by a layup by Wheeler off a fast break, tied it at 66-all with 8:56 to go.

Ike responded with a hook shot with 8:22 left to put Gonzaga up 68-66, but that would be the last field goal for the Bulldogs until Ike converted a three-point play with one minute remaining.

Watson made two free throws with 7:12 left to put Gonzaga up 70-68.

Brooks made two free throws to tie it with 5:14 left. Wheeler’s driving layup with 3:41 gave the Huskies their first lead since the opening minute.

Two free throws by Johnson made it 74-70 with 1:08 left. After Ike pulled the Bulldogs within 74-73, Brooks made four free throws in the final 41 seconds to clinch the victory.

Gonzaga took a 48-42 halftime lead as Hickman scored 15 points and Ike and Nembhard had 10 apiece.

The Bulldogs made several runs to extend their lead, only to see the Huskies rally.

Hickman, Ike and Nembhard all made baskets during a 6-0 run that broke a 5-5 tie.

The Huskies pulled within 11-9 on a dunk by Kepnang before Gonzaga went ahead by eight on a 3-pointer by Hickman.

Washington again got within two before another Hickman 3-pointer made it 30-23. An alley-oop dunk by Kepnang off an assist from Koren Johnson made it a two-point game, before a 3-pointer and a dunk by Ben Gregg gave Gonzaga its largest lead of the half at 46-37 with 1:58 left.

Wheeler’s last-second jumper pulled the Huskies within six at the half.

–Field Level Media