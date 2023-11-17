washington-court-issues-stay-regarding-control-of-pac-12

The court ruling putting Washington State and Oregon State in control of the Pac-12 Conference was blocked Thursday when the Washington State Supreme Court issued a temporary stay.

The latest decision came after the University of Washington, representing the 10 universities that will exit the conference at the start of the next school year, sought to block the Tuesday ruling made by Whitman County (Wash.) Superior Court Judge Gary Libey.

The emergency stay blocks the two remaining schools from having the only votes on league matters.

According to ESPN, the sides were asked to submit briefs on the case by Nov. 28 and replies by Dec. 8.

Representatives for Oregon State and Washington State wrote in a joint statement, “The departing schools are only delaying the inevitable because the superior court clearly got it right: Under the bylaws, the Conference’s future must be decided by the schools that stay, not those that are leaving.”

After the Superior Court ruling on Tuesday, CBS Sports reported that Oregon State and Washington State intend to compete as a two-team football league next year, though the schools were in contact with representatives of the Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Mid-American Conference in the search for games in 2024.

Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are set to join the Big Ten next season, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will head to the Big 12. Cal and Stanford will move to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

–Field Level Media