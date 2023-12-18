washington-erases-16-point-deficit,-just-gets-by-seattle-in-2ot

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 19 of his 22 points after halftime and Sahvir Wheeler came off the bench to contribute 19 points and 14 assists as Washington defeated host Seattle University 100-99 in double overtime on Sunday night in the Battle for Seattle.

The Huskies (7-3) rallied from a 16-point deficit and didn't take their first lead of the game until the first overtime.

The Redhawks' Alex Schumacher missed a free throw that would've tied the score with eight seconds remaining in the second overtime. His desperation 3-point attempt at the final buzzer was no good.

Schumacher led Seattle (6-5) with 20 points, Cameron Tyson scored 18 and Brandton Chatfield had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Seattle has lost 19 straight games in the all-time series, last beating Washington in 1978.

The Huskies had six players reach double figures in scoring, with Koren Johnson adding 14 points, Franck Kepnang and Wilhelm Breidenbach each totaling 12 and Moses Wood notching 11.

Washington took its first lead on Brooks' pullup jumper in the lane with 3:17 left in the first overtime. The Redhawks responded with six straight points before Wheeler made two free throws and Brooks later added a 3-pointer to cut the Seattle lead to two. Brooks' short jumper with 21 seconds left in the first OT tied things at 92-all and forced another extra period.

The Huskies took a 100-96 lead on Wheeler's driving layup with 1:34 left in the second overtime.

Seattle's Seyi Reiley made 1 of 2 foul shots with 27 seconds to go before Schumacher was fouled while making a layup with eight seconds left.

Washington climbed out of a 16-point hole, cutting Seattle's lead to 68-65 on a free throw by Wheeler with 7:51 remaining in regulation.

Tyson made 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to extend Seattle's lead to 73-65 with 5:39 left, but the Huskies again got within three on a driving layup by Breidenbach with 4:17 to go.

Brooks' baseline jumper with 1:19 remaining tied the score at 78-all.

The visitors had a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but Wheeler was stripped of the ball by Tyson as he drove the lane.

Schumacher made a layup with 10 seconds left to give Seattle an 80-78 edge.

Breidenbach missed a layup with two seconds left, but Wheeler scored on a putback just before the final buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Seattle took a 47-33 lead into the break behind 12 points from Paris Dawson.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Washington erases 16-point deficit, just gets by Seattle in 2OT puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.