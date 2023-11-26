Washington K Grady Gross earns scholarship with winning FG

Saturday was going pretty good for Grady Gross after he kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired to give Washington a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup.

But the day got even better afterward for the sophomore from Scottsdale, Ariz., as Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer placed him on scholarship.

The team was in the locker room when DeBoer began by talking about Thanksgiving.

“I’m thankful for Grady Gross,” said DeBoer, who called for Gross to join him in the center of the locker room.

“And you know what Grady Gross is thankful for — the scholarship he’s earned,” DeBoer said.

That caused an eruption from the players, who surrounded Gross and hugged him or threw water on him.

Gross’ clutch kick kept the Huskies (12-0) undefeated and likely keeps them in the top four of the College Football Playoff ranking with one week to go.

Earlier in the game, Gross missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt.

Gross has scored 87 points this season. He is 11-for-15 on field goals and has made all 54 extra-point attempts.

–Field Level Media