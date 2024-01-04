washington-rb-dillon-johnson-plans-to-play-vs.-michigan

Washington running back Dillon Johnson plans to play in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday in Houston while dealing with a lingering foot injury.

"There's nothing as far as above and beyond what's happened in the past," Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said, adding Johnson was very sore after Monday's win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl but didn't suffer a new injury. "Just kind of throughout the game, he would reaggravate it and shake it off and go back out there and play. My thoughts are that he'll be ready to go."

Johnson gained 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground this season, including 49 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 victory against Texas before exiting with foot pain.

The Mississippi State transfer has also excelled in pass protection, which DeBoer said is an underappreciated facet of the offense in the backfield with Michael Penix Jr.

"Him being a first-year guy with us, he's really the second half of the year come along as the reps have added up, and he gets more opportunities. He's a big piece to it," DeBoer said. "I don't think I'd be able to sell it any other way. I think everyone would see through that. ...

"Just a solid player all around and does a solid job of pass protection and keeping the pocket clean for Mike. Smart football player, understands his responsibilities, but physically able to take on all the different types of bodies that come at him pressure-wise or just helping in protection."

