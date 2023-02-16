washington-slips-past-oregon-in-overtime

Jamal Bey dropped in a go-ahead layup with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, Koren Johnson blocked Will Richardson’s driving attempt at the hoop in the final seconds and Washington held off Oregon 72-71 in a thriller at Seattle on Wednesday.

Keyon Menifield had a game-high 27 points — 20 after halftime — to pace the Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

N’Faly Dante had 19 points and Jermaine Couisnard 18 for the Ducks (15-12, 9-7), who lost their second game in a row.

Oregon dominated the offensive boards in the game, retrieving 18 of their own misses, including two that turned into Dante hoops in overtime.

The second of the two came with 50 seconds left and gave the Ducks a 71-70 advantage. Bey subsequently got behind the Oregon defense for an easy hoop that turned out to be the game-winner.

The Ducks had a chance to win it, but Richardson, who was scoreless in the contest, was denied by Johnson’s game-saving block after driving down the lane.

Menifield’s 27 points include two late 3-pointers in regulation, the second of which gave Washington a 64-62 lead with 41 seconds remaining.

However, in a game already delayed 40 minutes by a clock malfunction, overtime was necessary after Dante turned a Richardson assist into a dunk with 13 seconds left. Menifield’s potential game-winning 25-footer was off the mark.

Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 14 points and Braxton Meah 12 for the Huskies, who were outrebounded 42-30. Meah, in foul trouble most of the night, was Washington’s leading rebounder with eight, while Menifield found time for a game-high seven assists.

Dante had seven offensive rebounds and a game-high total of 13 boards to complete his sixth double-double of the season. Oregon’s Nate Bittle had four offensive rebounds, seven in all and 11 points.

Quincy Guerrier contributed 13 points off the bench for the Ducks. Richardson finished with a team-high five assists.

