washington-st.-coach-jake-dickert-gets-extension-through-2027

Washington State coach Jake Dickert received a one-year extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Wednesday.

The university didn’t indicate whether the 39-year-old Dickert received a boost in pay. He just finished the first season of a five-year, $13.5 million deal.

The Cougars went 7-6 in 2022 in Dickert’s first full season. He took over on an interim basis in 2021 after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Dickert guided Washington State to a 3-3 mark.

“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU Football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football.”

The Cougars reached a bowl game in each of the past two seasons under Dickert. They lost 24-21 to Central Michigan in the 2021 Sun Bowl and fell 29-6 to Fresno State in the LA Bowl after last season.

“I would like to thank President (Kirk) Schulz, Chancellor (Elizabeth) Chilton and our Athletic Director Pat Chun for the incredible support and shared vision in the direction of our football program,” Dickert said in the news release. “Our family is extremely proud to represent Washington State University, and Candice and I look forward to making Pullman our home for many years to come.”

