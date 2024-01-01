washington-st.-qb-cameron-ward-declares-for-draft

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward announced Monday that he is turning pro.

"What's up. It's Cam Ward and I'll be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft," he posted Monday on social media.

Ward announced on Dec. 1 that he would enter the transfer portal while weighing his options with the draft.

Miami and Florida State were among the programs reportedly hoping to land Ward through the portal.

As a junior this season, Ward completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,736 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for eight scores in 12 games for the Cougars (5-7).

Ward earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention honors in his first season at Washington State in 2022. He passed for 3,232 yards with 23 TDs and nine picks.

The Texas native previously played at Incarnate Word, where he passed for 4,648 yards in 2021 while completing 384 of 590 passes (65.1 percent) with 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was selected to the FCS All-America second team.

--Field Level Media

