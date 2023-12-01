Washington State QB Cameron Ward to transfer or enter NFL Draft

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward announced on social media Friday that he intends to enter the transfer portal, while also considering entry the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ward, a junior, would be making his second transfer but as a graduate student could play immediately. He is expected to graduate this month.

He was fourth in FBS in passing with 3,732 yards, completing 324 of 486 attempts (66.7 percent) for 25 touchdowns (tied for 16th) with seven interceptions in 12 games. He added eight rushing touchdowns.

“To coach (Jake) Dickert, my teammates, and all of Coug Nation, thank you for the last two years,” he posted on social media. “Thank you for supporting me day in and day out and for showing me some of the best days of college football; I am forever grateful.

“After a lot of reflection, I will be evaluating entering the 2024 NFL Draft as well as intending to enter my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer.”

Ward earned All-Pac 12 Conference honorable mention honors his first season at Washington State in 2022. He passed for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Ward previously was enrolled at Incarnate Word, where he passed for 4,648 yards in 2021 while completing 384 of 590 passes (65.1 percent) with 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was selected to the FCS All-America second team.

–Field Level Media