Washington State runs win streak to 4 by edging Stanford

TJ Bamba scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, including a tie-breaking jumper in the final minute, and visiting Washington State extended its win streak to four games with a 67-63 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

Mouhamed Gueye recorded his 13th double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds for Washington State (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12), which completed a season sweep of the Cardinal. Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 points and Justin Powell had nine.

Brandon Angel led Stanford (11-17, 5-12) with 17 points, Harrison Ingram had 15 points and five assists, and Michael Jones and Maxime Raynaud scored 10 apiece.

Gueye has six double-doubles in his last eight games for the Cougars, who moved ahead 65-63 on Bamba’s basket with 44 seconds left. DJ Rodman made two free throws with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.

Stanford, which lost its third straight, jumped to a 16-12 lead on Angel’s 3-pointer midway through the first half, but Washington State responded with a 10-0 run.

Gueye had nine points and eight rebounds in the first half for the Cougars, who took a 30-28 lead into the break after shooting 55 percent from the field.

The Cougars held Stanford without a field goal for more than six minutes midway through the second half before Raynaud and Ingram scored on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 51-47.

Spencer Jones converted a three-point play to give Stanford its first lead since late in the first half at 61-60 with 3:29 remaining.

After Jakimovski hit a 3-pointer, Angel’s dunk on the next possession tied the game at 63 with 2:51 left.

Washington State shot 50 percent from the field and 12 of 25 (48 percent) from 3-point range. The Cougars won for just the third time in 11 true road games this season.

Raynaud had seven rebounds for Stanford, which shot 42.9 percent from the field and 8 of 20 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.

–Field Level Media

