washington-t-troy-fautanu-declares-for-nfl-draft

Two days after a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff championship game, Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft.

A junior from Henderson, Nev., Fautanu was part of a Huskies offensive line that helped quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Penix completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Washington also gained 1,982 yards rushing with 28 touchdowns, led by Dillon Johnson, who had 1,195 yards and 16 TDs.

Named a third team All-American this past season and first team All-Pac 12, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Fautanu, played in all 15 games this season and in 28 games over the past two seasons.

--Field Level Media

