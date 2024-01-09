Standout Washington receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is declaring for the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after the Huskies lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

"For me, it really was a tough decision leaving my brothers," Polk said, according to ESPN. "Just knowing the opportunities of being able to make another run next year again. But I think this is the right time."

Polk had four catches for a season-low 37 yards in Monday's 34-13 defeat.

Overall, Polk had 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games this season. He was the team's No. 2 receiver behind star Rome Odunze.

Polk caught 115 passes for 1,967 yards and 16 touchdowns in two-plus seasons at Washington. He also played at Texas Tech in 2020 and had 28 catches for 264 yards and two scores.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk declares for NFL draft puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.