March 9, 2020
Gibson - Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen - Champs 2018
Leads

Watch 2020 CARIFTA Games Trials Live Streaming Coverage

Sports Desk

KINGSTON – Watch live streaming coverage of the 2020 CARIFTA Games Trials inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. 2020 Results Day 1   

Many of the islands’ top athletes from several top schools in the country, have decided to compete at this year’s meeting and the fans inside the national stadium are expected to see some tough battles.

Athletes from Calabar, Jamaica College, Kingston, St. Jago, Edwin Allen, Hydel and more, will seek to secure places on the Jamaica team to Bermuda.

TrackAlerts.com will provide the live streaming broadcast and will also have several updates throughout the trials.

Top juniors, Kevona Davis and Oblique Seville will both grace the track in the boys and girls’ U20 100m, while Sachin Dennis, another top junior, will also compete in the 100m.

Elsewhere, the Clayton twin, Tia and Tina lead the entries on the U17 girls’ side and they are both expected to provide some highlights.

