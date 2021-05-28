Watch 2021 Doha Diamond League meeting

Home
The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Friday (28), with Doha welcoming some of the world’s best athletes for the second meeting in the series.

Thirty-one athletes who earned medals at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 – including 11 champions.

The meeting will stage 13 Diamond League disciplines – the 100m, 800m, 3000m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, triple jump and discus for women, and the 200m, 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles, high jump and shot put for men.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Doha.

Where to watch

A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channelbeginning at 19:00 (GMT+3).

There will be broadcast coverage in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings ­– some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights – and information is subject to change.

BroadcasterTerritories
AlkassDoha
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

Follow the action

– Schedule and entry lists
– Media information sheets and athlete biographies

