Watch 2021 Doha Diamond League meeting

The 2021 Wanda Diamond League continues on Friday (28), with Doha welcoming some of the world’s best athletes for the second meeting in the series.
Thirty-one athletes who earned medals at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 – including 11 champions.
The meeting will stage 13 Diamond League disciplines – the 100m, 800m, 3000m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, triple jump and discus for women, and the 200m, 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles, high jump and shot put for men.
Here’s how you can follow the action in Doha.
Where to watch
A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channelbeginning at 19:00 (GMT+3).
There will be broadcast coverage in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights – and information is subject to change.
|Broadcaster
|Territories
|Alkass
|Doha
|Match TV
|Russia
|A1 BULGARIA – Sport Max
|Bulgaria
|ERT
|Greece
|BBC
|United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
|C MORE – TV4 /SVT
|Sweden
|CBC
|Canada
|CCTV
|China, Macao
|Ceska Televize
|Czech Republic
|Charlton
|Israel
|Cineplex
|Thailand
|Flow Sports
|Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
|SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)
|Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
|Fox Sports
|Australia
|Globo / Band Sports
|Brazil
|Ziggo Sports /NOS
|Netherlands
|Measat
|Malaysia
|Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable
|Vietnam
|NBC Sports
|USA
|Nent
|Denmark
|Nordic Entertainment
|Iceland
|NRK
|Norway
|Sky
|Italy and the Vatican City
|RTVS
|Slovakia
|Ssport
|Turkey
|Sky Deutschland
|Germany
|Sport TV Portugal
|Portugal
|SPORTALL/ L’Équipe
|France
|SRG
|Switzerland
|Starhub
|Singapore
|SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)
|Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
|Tele Red
|Argentina
|Movistar
|Spain
|Polsat
|Poland
|SPORTKLUB
|Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|VRT
|Belgium
|MTV
|Finland
|Sentana
|Ukraine
|Belarus Sport
|Belarus
|Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
|Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
