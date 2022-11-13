LONDON (November 13) —— Watch the free match highlights as wonder talent Alejandro Garnacho scored a late stoppage-time winner for Manchester United to secure a dramatic 2-1 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (13).

Manchester United took the lead in the first half when Christian Eriksen guided home a Bruno Fernandez cross past goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 14th minute. Substitute Daniel James then canceled out Eriksen’s opener with a goal against his former club from close range in the 61.

Fulham dominated for most of the second half the fans left Craven Cottage heartbroken after Garnacho fired home in the 93rd minute to hand Manchester United the three points. With the victory, the Red Devils moved three points behind fourth-place Tottenham with one game in hand. Remember This? More: [Added Quotes] Manchester United 6, Leeds United 2 – Premier League Highlights & Report

“We have seen in training that he is a big, big talent,” said midfielder Eriksen, who linked up with 18-year-old game-winner, on BBC Sport. “He is starting to learn the movement of the game – when to dribble, when to pass but he’s a big talent.”

Eriksen was also delighted about scoring his first Manchester United goal since his summer move.

“It’s been a long wait. I think I owed a few before so I’m happy to be on the scoresheet. I should have have two, though!

He added about the win today, “It was a hard-fought game but to score in the last minute is a good feeling. We probably should have scored a lot more goals before we did, rather than leave it so late. It is the mentality though, to keep going.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was also full of praises for his goalkeeper David de Gea who made some big saves to keep his team in the game before Garnacho found the winning goal.

“He was magnificant,” ten Hag told reporters. “He’s a brilliant keeper and he showed again tonight.”

London has been a fruitful place for Manchester United, with the 13-time Premier League champions winning more away Premier League games in London than any other side visiting a team in the capital in league’s history. The Red Devils, according to the statisticians have won 77 games in the capital since 1992.

Meanwhile, Fulham midfielder João Palhinha expressed feeling heartbroken after the loss at home. Speaking to Sky Sports he said: “No words can explain what me and my team-mates feel in this moment.

“We are really disappointed with the result because I think we deserved to win this game. We did our best and we didn’t deserve this result. But we need to keep strong.

“When you play a team like United, you know you need to be concentrated for the whole 90 minutes. It’s the little details, you know? In the last minute, like against City. It’s really disappointing.

“We will keep fighting and give our best for the rest of the season.

“Football is like this, sometimes the best team doesn’t win.”